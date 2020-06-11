Parsippany Community Update June 11, 2020

PARSIPPANY — This Monday, Restaurants will be allowed to open for outdoor dining. We’ve been scrambling to expedite the process for these restaurants who may not already have dining areas. We’ll also be waiving the fees for these permits. We’re working around the clock to accelerate their re-opening. If you own a restaurant looking to open up outdoor dining, please contact Director Jennifer Vealey at (973) 263-4287 or jvealey@parsippany.net to get the process going.
