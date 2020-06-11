Adopt Rory – One Year Old Pit Bull Mix

PARSIPPANY — Rory is a one-year old Pit Bull mix who is sixty pounds of pure love! This sweetheart will become your instant best friend through her affection and loyalty!

She is a happy-go-lucky girl who always wears a smile on her face. She can instantly make anyone’s day better by covering them in kisses!

Rory loves to be out and about. Whether it’s going on long walks, hikes, or a stroll downtown, Rory will happily tag along! She does need an active household that can provide her with this exercise.

She would benefit greatly from a fenced in yard so she can run around and entertain you with her “zoomies”. Rory would LOVE a male doggy companion to romp around and wrestle with!

After a busy day, she will cuddle up right next to you on the couch and take a long nap. She will likely roll on her back as a way to ask for belly rubs!

Rory is house trained and knows basic commands “sit”, “down” and “wait”. She is being crate trained and walks well on a leash.

Since Rory is young and spent majority of her life in a shelter, she needs a home that will work on correcting some of her puppy behaviors. She responds wonderfully to correction but needs structure to teach her some basic manners! Because of this, she would do best with kids 13+.

Rory has an abundance of love to give. All this girl needs is a family to give it to! Will she be your new best friend?

