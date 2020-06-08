Webber Reports Murphy’s Violation of his own Executive Orders

MORRIS COUNTY — Assemblyman Jay Webber sent a letter (Click Here) to State Police Colonel Pat Callahan Monday requesting fair and consistent enforcement of the state’s executive orders enforcing social distancing.

The full text of the letter is below:

Dear Colonel Callahan:

In the ongoing effort to clamp down on those who would commit acts that our Governor has lectured us would threaten the public health and safety of us all, I write to inform you of two separate violations of Executive Order 148 that occurred yesterday in Westfield and Hillside.

Photographic and written evidence on social media indicates that one Philip Dunton Murphy of Middletown openly and brazenly defied Executive Order 148 by purposely, repeatedly, and wantonly associating with others in groups of greater than 25 individuals, and aiding and abetting such behavior. Consistent with the treatment of other individuals who have committed similar acts, that behavior appears to merit a criminal citation for violations pursuant to N.J.S.A. App.A 9-49(h) and 9-50. A violator of those laws “shall be adjudged a disorderly person and shall be subject to imprisonment for a term not to exceed 6 months or shall pay a fine not to exceed $1,000.00 or to both a fine and imprisonment, in the discretion of the court.”

As you yourself have warned, “Because lives are at stake, enforcement action will be taken without hesitation against those who are blatantly placing the lives of others at risk.” Attorney General Grewal also has emphasized, “I said we were done with warnings and would take strong law enforcement action against anyone who failed to heed the Governor’s COVID-19 related emergency orders. This crackdown will continue until everyone gets the message that they need to stop these violations.”

The whereabouts of Mr. Murphy are unknown to my office at this time, but I have reason to believe that he will be seated about 15 feet to your right at 2:30 p.m. today at the War Memorial in Trenton. I trust you will uphold your public duty to the fair and consistent enforcement of our laws at that time.

