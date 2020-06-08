Sherrill Applauds Nomination of Fabiana Pierre-Louis to the Supreme Court

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) released the following statement on the nomination of Fabiana Pierre-Louis to the New Jersey Supreme Court:

“I applaud Governor Murphy’s nomination of Fabiana Pierre-Louis to the New Jersey Supreme Court. I worked with Fabiana at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and she is very impressive. As Attorney-in-Charge of the Camden Branch Office, Fabiana broke barriers and worked tirelessly to serve our country and keep our communities safe. Her nomination as the first black woman to the court is a milestone for New Jersey, and much needed good news at this difficult time. I know Fabiana will serve on the Supreme Court with the values she has upheld throughout her entire career — with the dedication to justice and equal treatment under the law.”

