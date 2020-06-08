Pennacchio: Murphy’s ‘Let Them Eat Cake’ Moment

PARSIPPANY — As New Jersey businesses continue to struggle to survive under the state’s strangling coronavirus restrictions, the Governor who has ignored their pleas to safely open their doors joined a large protest march this weekend.

“Murphy keeps telling us it’s too dangerous to conduct routine business,” said Senator Joe Pennacchio. “Schools can’t even hold graduations. The state’s economy is drowning under his arbitrary executive orders and edicts. His message to state residents comes through loud and clear. ‘Do as I say, not as I do.’”

Sunday, the Governor broke his own rule against large gatherings to participate in peaceful protests.

“While restaurants can’t serve dinners, and shopkeepers are banned from opening their doors in the name of public health, the Governor is ignoring his orders and marching shoulder-to-shoulder, face-to-face with thousands of protesters,” said Senator Pennacchio (R-26). “What happened to social distancing? I don’t begrudge him marching for a just cause, but the double-standard doesn’t sit right. He is the only one standing in the way of opening the businesses our society depends on for jobs, food, and personal services. There is no common sense or science behind his decision-making.”

Nearby states have taken steps to re-open their economies, while Murphy and New Jersey lag behind.

