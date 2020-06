Outdoor Dining and Indoor, Non-Essential Retail Allowed as of June 15; Hair Salons and Barber Shops May Reopen on June 22

MORRIS COUNTY — As part of his restart and recovery plan, “The Road Back: Restoring Economic Health Through Public Health,” Governor Phil Murphy announced that New Jersey will enter Stage Two on Monday, June 15.

Guided by strict protocols from the New Jersey Department of Health, as well as input from the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission and complementary Advisory Councils, Stage Two will include outdoor dining for restaurants and indoor, non-essential retail as of Monday, June 15.

Beginning on Monday, June 22, barbershops and salons will be able to reopen. In the period to follow, New Jersey will work toward the gradual opening of personal care, gyms, and health clubs, at reduced capacities as the stage progresses. All of these activities will be allowed pursuant to strict health and safety guidelines that will be issued in the coming days. New Jersey ended maximum restrictions and moved to Stage One on May 18, 2020.

“As we move through Stage One of our strategic restart and recovery process, public health data continues to demonstrate our collective success in flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” said Governor Murphy. “It is with these favorable metrics, coupled with expanded testing capacity and contact tracing, that we can responsibly enter Stage Two of our multi-stage approach to recovery. Our economic restart must instill confidence among our residents and visitors that their safety, and that of their families, is our number one priority. I encourage all New Jerseyans to continue their vigilance in keeping themselves and their communities safe by social distancing, wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently, and limiting gatherings.”

STAGE 2:

Restrictions are relaxed on activities that can be easily safeguarded.

Phased-in businesses and activities, with adherence to safeguarding and modification guidelines, include:

Outdoor dining (beginning on June 15)

Limited in-person retail (beginning on June 15)

Hair salons and barbershops (beginning on June 22)

Youth summer programs (beginning on July 6)

In-person clinical research/labs

Limited fitness/gyms

Limited in-person government services (e.g. – Motor Vehicle Commission)

Museums/libraries

All workers who can work from home should continue to work from home.

Precautions that apply across all stages include:

Clinically high-risk individuals who can stay at home should continue to do so.