Virtual Children’s Programs at the Parsippany Library System

PARSIPPANY —National Trails Day Challenge (June 1) – Check out Alltrails or Traillink websites or apps to find local trails to bike, hike, or walk this week or make your own trail at your neighborhood! Watch Miss Karen’s video on GEOCACHING to learn how to find treasures along the way (geocaching.com)! Take a photo and tell us where you went and post it on our Facebook Messenger page.

Challenge- Facebook Poll: Which outdoor activity do you like better? Swimming or Riding your Bike? We will post the winner of this poll on Saturday, June 6.

Zoom Farm Animal Storytime– Monday, June 1 at 10:00 a.m. Recommended for children ages 2-5.

Listen to stories about farm animals, sing songs, and dance along with Miss Jen.

Email jennifer.carlin@parsippanylibrary.org for the meeting link.

Monday Maker Challenge with Miss Corinne – Hidden Paper Towel Message – learn how to create a hidden message using markers, paper towels, and water! Share your finished secret message with us!

Eric Carle Storytime – Monday, June 1 at 7:00 p.m. Miss Rose will share stories by Eric Carle and show you how to make a simple craft based on The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Pete the Cat, Rory the Dinosaur and Miss Kristen Storytime Fun – Tuesday, June 2 at 7:00 p.m. – Join Miss Kristen as she reads about Pete the Cat and Rory the Dinosaur.

Fitness Fun 1,2,3 Go! Wednesday, June 3 at 2:00 p.m. Join Miss Karen as she gets the body moving, plus challenges your mind with riddles to answer, in this exercise video for all!

Easy Reader Book Club Wednesday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m. (Recommended for kindergarten-second graders but everyone is welcome) Join Mrs. O via Zoom and listen to easy reader stories about birthdays. Register by sending an email to ptchildrens@parsippanylibrary.org

STEAM Thursday with Miss. Corinne – Floating M&M’s Science Experiment – Learn how to make the M on the M&M candy float off the candy! We will learn about how solids dissolve in liquids.

Biscuit Fun – Thursday, June 4 at 2:00 p.m. Join Miss Rose on Zoom to listen to stories about Biscuit the Dog and participate in some fun activities. Register by sending an email to rose.schulman@parsippanylibrary.org.

Pajama Storytime at Outside Animal Adventures. Thursday, June 4 at 7:00 p.m. Miss Karen will share books about birds, elephant & piggie, a gorilla, and more! Plus interact with flannel board activities and see how to make a fun colorful caterpillar craft!

Learning about Lions. Friday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m. Listen to Mrs. O read a story about a lion, learn some interesting facts about lions, and make a lion using your fingerprints.

Zoom Kindness Stories and Hearts. Friday, June 5 at 2:00 p.m. Recommended for children ages 5 and up. Listen to Miss Jen read a story about kindness and create paper hearts with kind words or sentences to give to someone special (friends or family). We will make our hearts together using paper, scissors, and markers or crayons. Email jennifer.carlin@parsippanylibrary for meeting link.

Amazing Women Storytime with Miss Kristen– Friday, June 5 at 5:00 p.m. – Learn about the lives of Pura Belpré, the first Puerto Rican librarian in NYC, and Mary Edwards Walker, a 19th-century doctor who just wanted to wear pants!

