Parsippany has 747 Presumptive Positive Cases COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — The County of Morris has identified the number of presumptive positive cases in Parsippany-Troy Hills at 747 individuals.

Morris County has risen to 6,385 presumptively tested positive cases. A total of 616 deaths have been reported in Morris County. In New Jersey, a total of 160,918 presumptively tested positive cases with a total of 11,721 deaths.

Morris County COVID-19 Cases

Note: Case numbers are updated in the afternoons on Monday-Friday. For statewide numbers, visit the State of NJ COVID-19 Dashboard.

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases (as of 3:50 p.m., Monday, June 1) Municipality 5/21 5/22 5/26 5/27 5/28 5/29 6/1 Town of Boonton 101 101 101 101 101 101 101 Township of Boonton 79 80 88 94 95 95 95 Borough of Butler 86 86 88 88 89 90 91 Borough of Chatham 54 55 55 55 55 54 57 Township of Chatham 115 117 122 122 125 127 128 Borough of Chester 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 Township of Chester 43 43 43 43 43 43 43 Township of Denville 150 150 150 152 152 152 152 Town of Dover 643 645 660 660 660 661 662 Township of East Hanover 130 130 131 133 133 133 133 Borough of Florham Park 121 121 124 124 125 125 126 Township of Hanover 179 179 179 179 179 179 177 Township of Harding 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 Township of Jefferson 209 210 211 212 214 214 215 Borough of Kinnelon 69 69 69 69 69 69 69 Borough of Lincoln Park 319 320 333 334 337 339 341 Township of Long Hill 44 44 44 45 45 45 45 Borough of Madison 130 129 131 131 130 132 132 Borough of Mendham 66 66 66 66 65 65 66 Township of Mendham 38 38 38 39 39 39 39 Township of Mine Hill 60 61 61 61 62 62 66 Township of Montville 215 215 215 216 216 217 219 Borough of Morris Plains 56 57 57 59 59 56 56 Township of Morris 277 279 279 281 281 281 281 Town of Morristown 506 506 515 533 536 541 563 Borough of Mount Arlington 44 44 45 45 45 46 47 Township of Mount Olive 243 245 254 254 252 255 256 Borough of Mountain Lakes 19 19 19 20 20 20 20 Borough of Netcong 29 29 29 29 29 29 29 Township of Parsippany 716 719 721 741 744 746 747 Township of Pequannock 197 198 199 200 200 200 201 Township of Randolph 257 258 262 264 263 264 267 Borough of Riverdale 38 38 38 38 38 39 40 Borough of Rockaway 95 95 95 96 96 97 97 Township of Rockaway 238 238 237 237 239 239 239 Township of Roxbury 240 242 243 244 244 245 249 Borough of Victory Gardens 33 33 33 33 33 33 33 Township of Washington 111 111 113 115 115 117 119 Borough of Wharton 151 151 153 153 152 152 153 TOTALS 6132 6152 6232 6297 6311 6333 6385

The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system.

Please note the following limitations and provisos related to the data above:

COVID-19-related deaths are not included in this data. Visit the State of NJ COVID-19 Dashboard for a summary of death totals.

Pursuant to HIPAA, specific identifying health information of persons testing positive or who have passed due to the virus will not be released.

Data reflects COVID-19 positive cases on dates and times indicated; some cases may be pending and are not yet entered.

Data may not include cases with incomplete or incorrect street addresses or PO boxes. Such cases require additional investigation by local health officials.

Figures do not include persons under quarantine/isolation due to exposure and who have not tested positive.

The numbers, especially higher numbers, do not necessarily reflect community spread in a specific town. Various factors may be related to high numbers, such as increased testing and facilities with high-risk populations.

This data should not be used to gauge if heightened precautions are needed in specific towns. Social distancing, hand hygiene, and preventive steps must be followed at all times regardless of the number of cases in a municipality.

