Parsippany Chief of Police Issues Statement Regarding Tonight’s March

A message from Chief of Police Andrew Miller:

The organizer for the Parsippany March for Black Lives, who is a Parsippany resident, requested our support to facilitate a safe and peaceful rally so their message that police brutality, racism, and abuse of authority will not be tolerated could be heard. In support of their message, the Parsippany Police Department, along with assistance from the MCPO and MCSO, will ensure the safety for all while this peaceful event takes place this evening.

The Parsippany March for Black Lives which is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. tonight, a permit has been issued for the event.

