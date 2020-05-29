Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar is Officially Closed

PARSIPPANY — Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, an upscale eatery that pairs wine and artisan burgers, located at 1900 Route 10 is officially closed. Workers were inside demolishing the interior, and the signs on the building were removed.

Zinburger is a franchised restaurant owned by the Briad Group, Livingston. Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar was named one of “The Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains” by Full Service Restaurant Magazine in 2017. Zinburger is located throughout Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Virginia. Zinburger held its grand opening in Parsippany on Tuesday, October 6, 2015.

We attempted to reach out to Braid Group but their corporate offices were closed.

Zinburger, an upscale eatery that pairs wine and artisan burgers recently opened its first Somerset County location on February 12 at 550 Somerset Corporate Boulevard off Route 202-206 South, across from Bridgewater Commons. Their newest location accommodates almost 200 people (both indoors and outdoors) in its 5,800-square-foot free-standing space.

Tommy’s Tavern + Tap will be opening in the location in September according to the owner Yvette DellaValle Bonfiglio. Tommy’s Tavern + Tap is not affiliated with Briad Group.

Tommy’s Tavern + Tap also has locations in Sea Bright and Freehold, New Jersey, as well as Staten Island, New York. They are also planning on opening locations in Princeton (late summer) and Clifton (early fall).

For more information on Tommy’s Tavern + Tap, click here.

Comments

Comments