Morris County MUA Holding Two Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events In June

June 13 And 28 At County Law And Public Safety Grounds In Parsippany

MORRIS COUNTY — Due to the COVID-19-related cancelation of its May 16 Household Hazardous Waste event, the Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority has decided to add an additional drop-off event in June, with disposal days now set for June 13 and June 28, both to be held at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy in Parsippany.

The June 13 event originally was scheduled for County College of Morris in Randolph but has been moved to Parsippany.

SPECIAL COVID-19 REQUIREMENTS:

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all participants dropping off household hazardous materials must wear face coverings, keep their vehicle windows closed, and stay in their vehicles for the duration of the event.

The MCMUA is requesting that all materials be stored in the trunk, cargo area, or bed of the vehicle for easy access by the MUA’s contractor, whose team will remove it from the vehicle. Please plan your visit accordingly.

FUTURE EVENTS

For residents who are unable to attend either of these June events, the MUA also plans to host fall events, currently set for Saturday, September 12, at the Public Safety Training Academy, and Saturday, October 10, at Chatham High School.

Click here for additional updates regarding our Household Hazardous Waste and other programs as they are announced.

INFORMATION ON ACCEPTABLE ITEMS FOR DROP-OFF

The list of acceptable hazardous materials include pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, oil-based paints, stains, paint thinners and removers, solvents, automotive fluids, lead-acid and rechargeable batteries, pool chemicals, and darkroom chemicals.

Also accepted are aerosol cans (not empty), propane and helium cylinders, small quantities of asbestos (wetted, double bagged and sealed with duct tape-100-pound limit), driveway sealant, roofing tar, fluorescent bulbs, PCB-ballasts, mercury thermometers and switches, household cleaning products, muriatic acid.

Latex paint is not considered hazardous, so it is not accepted. Explosive or highly reactive materials, such as picric acid or nitro compounds, also will not be accepted.

IMPORTANT E-WASTE and LATEX PAINT NOTE: E-Waste (used consumer electronics) and latex paint will not be accepted. Click here or call (973) 829-8006 for E-Waste disposal information. Latex paint should be dried out and disposed of in the trash.

These events are for residential household waste. Businesses are not permitted to attend these disposal events. Businesses can visit the permanent facility in Mount Olive by appointment only.

