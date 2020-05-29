Parsippany Community Update May 29, 2020

PARSIPPANY — Effective June 1, 2020, the Recycling Center will reopen for residents only with the following changes:

1. The number of people allowed in the recycling center at a time will be reduced. We do expect this to cause delays getting into the center, please be patient and wait in line in your vehicle. Please have your driver’s license readily available for verification.

2. Face coverings and social distancing are required. For the health and safety of our employees and residents while in the recycling center please wear a face covering (such as; non-medical masks, bandannas, scarves, cloth) and keep 6 feet apart.

3. No commercial vehicles, contractors, or trailers will be allowed until further notice.

4. Please review your Township calendar or the Township webpage for what material is acceptable. Should you have unacceptable material in your vehicle, you will NOT be allowed to enter the Recycling Yard. We will be open our regular hours Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and on Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

More information on acceptable materials to recycle, guidelines, and neighborhood pickup schedules can be found by clicking here.

