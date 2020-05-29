Council Meeting Schedule for June Revised; Residents Can Join Virtually

PARSIPPANY — There will be a Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Agenda meeting on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:00 p.m. Formal action may or not be taken, and any other action reasonably related thereto may also be taken.

Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to participate they must fill out the registration information using their real name and address, anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion. Click here to register for the June 9 meeting.

The Township Council of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has rescheduled its regularly Township Council Meeting that was to be held on Tuesday, June 23. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m. Formal action may or not be taken, and any other action reasonably related thereto may also be taken.

Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to participate they must fill out the registration information using their real name and address, anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion. Click here to register for the June 16 meeting.

