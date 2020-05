PARSIPPANY — Donating to the Food Pantry is a powerful and personal way of supporting our community. The pantry is open only to Parsippany residents, keeping your donations within the community. Please make donation checks payable to: Parsippany Food Pantry. Their address is 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034. For more information, please call (973) 263-7163.

