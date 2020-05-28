Meet Mac… Mac and Cheese to be exact

PARSIPPANY — This two-year-old American Bulldog/Pit mix is an absolute love and will be your favorite dog ever!

Mac loves to cuddle, give kisses, and go for walks. He’s a total mush just like his name!

Due to Mac’s hard past, he currently struggles with some fear issues. New people scare him, as do new situations, and he will need a patient family who helps him understand that he is safe and loved now.

Mac is good with other dogs and kids 16+. He is potty-trained and walks well in a harness. He also knows “sit” and “come!” Mac is very eager to please.

Mac is also happy to help his foster family finish their meals and loves snacks. What can we say, his name is on point!

If you’re looking for a big snuggle bug to add to your home, apply to adopt Mac today!

