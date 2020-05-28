Letter to the Editor: Parsippany’s Outrageous Tax Increase

Dear Mayor Soriano:

Putting politics aside, I strongly object your introduction of a 6.1 percent tax increase to the residents of Parsippany during a pandemic. If you proceed, this will be one of the most historical and poorly thought out decisions you have made since you became Mayor of the most populated town in Morris County.

All one has to do is drive around town to see how catastrophic the effects of the pandemic are on Parsippany’s economy. Parsippany has had several hundred residents who were sick or passed away from the Corona Virus. Senior citizens have been without food. Residents have lost their jobs. Businesses have been permanently closed. Construction sites have come to a halt leaving workers unemployed and projects unfinished. There is no doubt that many businesses will file tax appeals. This will lead to an even greater hardship on Parsippany tax-payers who will bear the brunt of that cost.

It is time for tough decisions on spending. All families will have to do that in the month or years ahead.

It is imperative that you go back to your budget and make some deep cuts. Since the largest part of any municipal budget is the payroll and associated benefits, I suggest you start with your direct, post-election hires. A Director of the PAL does not need salary and benefits of $150,000 per year. A Chief of Staff does not need to earn over $100,000 per year. In addition, there are legal bills that are skyrocketing due to litigation that you promised to settle.

Please go back to your council members with a budget that has more expenses reduced and tax rates held to a maximum of 2%.

Sincerely,

Lou Valori

Editors Note: According to the CFO, the Chief of Staff earns $73,000 per year.

