Parsippany Community Update May 20, 2020

PARSIPPANY — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. With COVID-19 cases still rising, and stay-at-home procedures still in effect, it is as important to monitor your mental health as it is your physical health.

A great resource for learning more about signs, symptoms, conditions, treatments, research, and statistics is the National Alliance on Mental Illness. You can visit their website at NAMI.org. NAMI also has a hotline available to answer questions, provide support, and explore next steps if you or someone you care for is or may be experiencing a mental illness.

Please call the Help Line Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or email info@nami.org.

Comments

Comments