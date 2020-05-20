Parsippany’s Open Space Meeting Announced

The open space meeting is scheduled for Friday, May 22 at 5:00 p.m.

PARSIPPANY — Please be advised the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold a Special Meeting on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to allow the Open Space Committee to discuss the purchase of Open Space Property, specifically the Kosut Property.

Given the COVID-19 Pandemic this meeting will not be held in person but through the use of a virtual media platform. Click here to access the meeting. Formal action may or may not be taken.

Members of the Open Space Committee includes Mayor Michael A. Soriano, Chairman; Jennifer Vealey, Administrative Officer; Michael DePierro, Council Liaison; Gabe Yaccorino, Grant Administrator; Dr. Jean Montecuollo; Len Cipkins; Jean Montecuollo; Ruth Palmeri and Dr. Joseph Weisberg.

Comments

Comments