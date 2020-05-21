Junior Police Academy Canceled

MORRIS COUNTY — The 2020 Morris County Park Junior Police Academy has been canceled for this summer, announced the park police department.

“It’s with great disappointment and regret that we announce the cancellation of this year’s Junior Police Academy. Besides the obvious reason of the COVID-19 pandemic, the facilities of the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy may not be open, and if they are, will most likely be used to train much-needed new first responders and provide in-service training for current first responders,” the statement said.

The Junior Police Academy was scheduled for July 6 to July 10.

Anyone with questions, can email cdigiralomo@morrisparks.net or cpetrocy@morrisparks.net or call (973) 326-7654, extension 1.

