Alexa Porter Graduates from University of Michigan

PARSIPPANY — Alexa Porter, a Parsippany Hills High School Class of 2016, graduated with honors and awards for service, from the University of Michigan – Ross School of Business on May 1, 2020.

During her time in Ann Arbor, Alexa participated in organizations such as Circle K, where she served as internal vice president, and SHARE (Students for Holocaust Awareness Remembrance and Education), where she was co-president. Alexa received awards for Distinguished Committee Chair and Outstanding Vice President from Circle K and Excellence in Leadership from Hillel for her work with SHARE. She also worked as a peer coach, peer advisor, and workshop facilitator for underclassmen at Ross.

The Stephen M. Ross school of business is consistently ranked among the top business schools; earning a ranking of 3 by US News and World Report The Best Undergraduate Business Schools in America

Comments

Comments