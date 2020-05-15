Weekly Update from Dr. Barbara Sargent

Dear Parents and Students:

As we complete Day #38 of Distance Learning and enjoy better weather, we’re seeing information from the Governor’s Office changing nearly daily. As various restrictions are lifted, our thoughts naturally turn to school and what activities might be now permitted. Please know that I am in regular communication with our school principals, our Board of Education, and our Police Department to ensure that all school activities are carefully planned to ensure student and staff safety. The school principals will be communicating schedules so students can return library and textbooks, clean out lockers, and gather personal items. I know you will adhere to the guidelines established by the principals and reinforce the importance of social distancing and following directions with your children.

We continue to plan for celebrations at each level – “Moving Up” ceremonies for 5th graders, Promotion Exercises for 8th graders, High School Graduation, and more – and are monitoring the guidance coming from the Governor’s Office, the Office of Emergency Management, our local Health Department, and our Police Department. At this time, all ceremonies will be held virtually. Both Parsippany Hills HS and Parsippany HS are posting their virtual programs on their school webpages. As the next few weeks unfold, we will monitor the situation and make adjustments as they are allowed.

Our Board of Education approved revisions to the May and June calendar which will be communicated separately. Our last day of school will be Monday, June 15.

The school district is able to provide meals for any student in need, whether or not you have applied for the Free and Reduced Meal Program. Meals may be picked up at Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School on Monday (for two days of meals) and Wednesday (for three days of meals) between 11:00 a.m. and noon. If your family is unable to pick up a meal at these locations, please speak with your school principal and we will make other arrangements for you.

Next weekend is Memorial Day weekend with a ½ Inservice Day on Friday, May 22, and no classes on Monday, May 25. I’m going to give you a break from my weekly Friday letters next week, but I’ll be back with more news by Friday, May 29.

Until then,

Barbara Sargent, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

