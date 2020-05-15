Prosecutor’s Office Reminds Residents to Not Leave Vehicles Unlocked Overnight

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker, and President of the Morris County Police Chiefs’ Association remind residents to always lock their vehicles at night, even if parked in the driveway. Never leave your key fobs in your vehicle.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has been monitoring a recent trend involving unlocked vehicles, most recently in Randolph, Mendham and Morris Plains. Vehicles were either stolen or burglarized during the overnight hours. Most concerning is the fact that some of these incidents resulted in pursuits involving law enforcement.

Please be sure to lock your vehicles even when parked in your driveway or garage. Also, be sure to remove any valuables from your vehicle. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to their local police department.

Together, law enforcement and residents can prevent these crimes from occurring.

