LongHorn Steakhouse Donates Dinner to Parsippany-Troy Hills Rescue and Recovery

PARSIPPANY — LongHorn Steakhouse, 690 Route 46, donate dinner to the members of Parsippany-Troy Hills Rescue and Recovery.

“On behalf of the members of this squad we thank them and the other business along with residents who have made this challenging time a bit more manageable,” said Chief Louis Yuliano.

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery is a 100% volunteer rescue department with an active membership roll of 25 fully trained first responders and heavy rescue. We operate out of two stations that are strategically placed in town which allows for the quickest response time.

The Unit has been serving the town since 1960 and provides heavy rescue, vehicle extrication, dive rescue/recovery, confined space rescue, elevator entrapment, downed tree and limb removal, board-ups, pump outs, emergency power generation, lighting, and special services to its residents.

We provide mutual aid to six fire departments, two ambulance squads, and one EMS in our town. In addition, the Unit assists the fire departments and rescue squads of Denville, Mountain Lakes, Randolph, Morris Township, Morris Plains, Morristown, Hanover, East Hanover, Boonton, Montville, Fairfield, as well as any other requests from any other municipalities in the New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania area.

For more information on Parsippany Rescue and Recovery or make a donation click here.

