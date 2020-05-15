Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills Helping Our Essential Workers and Community

PARSIPPANY — What is an ear saver? An ear saver is a piece of material, yarn, etc. used to remove pressure and friction from the ears making any mask more comfortable to wear.

Thanks to club member, Lee Maddocks, there are many essential workers out there finding it easier to wear their mask each day. Lee sent an email out to our club members and to her Jersey Knitters group. The response to her email has been wonderful. Several members from the Parsippany Woman’s Club and members of the Jersey Knitters have been busy knitting, crocheting, or sewing ear savers. There was a need for buttons. Turns out buttons weren’t an issue. Lee reached out to Emsig Manufacturing Corporation who generously donated hundreds of buttons to complete the ear savers.

So far 251 ear savers have been made. Deliveries have been made to workers at the Fresenius Dialysis Center and Care One in Parsippany and the Alzheimer’s Wing of the Paramus Veterans Home. Friends and relatives have also been the recipients of the much-needed ear savers.

To date, members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills have also made 98 masks for local essential workers, made 50 “Thank You” cards for the Parsippany Supporting Our Town effort for Nurses Appreciation Day, and made donations (both food and monetary) to the Parsippany Food Pantry.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of NJSFWC, which is the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. General Meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month from September to April at 7:00 p.m. at the Lake Parsippany Rescue & Recovery, 100 Centerton Drive.

For more information e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, click here or follow the club on FACEBOOK.

Comments

Comments