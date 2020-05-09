PHHS Graduates launches Parsippany College Connect

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School ‘17 alumni Czar Alexei Sepe, Alisha Gangadharan, Lucas Folan, and Nicky Parekh are excited to announce the launch of Parsippany College Connect. (Click here)

Parsippany College Connect is an online community for Parsippany-Troy Hills School District students to learn from and connect with past PTHSD students currently in college, featuring an alumni directory, blog, and college FAQs.

The Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted almost every part of our day-to-day lives. High school seniors, in particular, have been deprived of the traditional resources they would normally have as they transition into their first year of college. In addition, many college students now find themselves at home, as the pandemic has put a pause on their summer plans. So they asked themselves: how can they, as current college students and former Parsippany high school students, help the Class of 2020? After a brisk jog around Lake Parsippany and a text in our group chat, Parsippany College Connect was born!

They hope that Parsippany College Connect provides an online platform to build community in our town during a time when they may feel the most disconnected. This grassroots effort created for Parsippany students by Parsippany students provides a way that PTHSD alumni can lend a helping hand to a graduating Class of 2020 who deserve to feel comfortable and supported as they enter the next chapter of their lives. For them, this is their small way of giving back to the community that has constantly supported them.

They would like to thank all faculty, teachers, and PTHSD students past and present who have contributed to the project so far.

Special thanks go to Mrs. Van Wingerden of Parsippany High and Mrs. Mejia of Parsippany Hills for their initial feedback and support.

If you are interested in helping out or contributing to our ongoing project please email parsippanycollegeconnect@gmail.com.

Comments

Comments