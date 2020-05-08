Lakeland Hills YMCA and The Mansion has Prepared Food for Families in Need

MOUNTAIN LAKES — The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is partnering with The Mansion at Mountain Lakes to help individuals and families in need of prepared food during the COVID-19 crisis.

U.S. Foods has donated various foods to be prepared by the chefs at The Mansion at Mountain Lakes to be distributed or given out to those in need.

If you or someone you know is in need of food due to financial hardship please contact The Mansion by calling (973) 794-3900 or emailing Jim@themansionML.com.

The Mansion at Mountain Lakes is located at 90 Route 46 East, Mountain Lakes. Food trays will be prepared for individuals, couples, or families. Please do not hesitate to reach out for help! We are all in this together.

Additionally, if you or someone you know needs help with grocery shopping, running errands, or in need of something in particular the Y has a volunteer team ready to help! Email Robb at Robbe@Lhymca.com.

As with the food trays, feel free to reach out at any time; that’s what community is all about. Be well.

