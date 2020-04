PARSIPPANY — Knollwood Elementary School’s head custodian, Mr. Price, starts his retirement. Thank you for all your help and hard work at Knollwood School these past 20+ years.

Knollwood Elementary School provides a curriculum for students from Kindergarten through Fifth Grade. An exemplary staff of classroom teachers, specialists, and support personnel are committed to delivering quality education to all students.

Knollwood Elementary School is located at 445 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha.

