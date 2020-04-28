Parsippany has 574 Presumptive Positive Cases COVID-19; 52 Deaths

PARSIPPANY — The County of Morris has identified an additional 39 Parsippany residents presumptively tested positive for COVID-19, since it was last reported on Monday, April 28. As of Monday there were a total of 52 deaths.

The number of presumptive positive cases in Parsippany-Troy Hills stands at 574 individuals. (This data is as of 4:20 p.m., Tuesday, April 28).

Morris County has risen to 5144 an increase of 91 cases since last reported on Monday, April 27. A total of 377 deaths have been reported in Morris County. In New Jersey a total of 113,856 presumptively tested positive cases with a total of 6,442 deaths.

The County of Morris, in partnership with Atlantic Health, is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the County College of Morris, Dover Chester Road, Randolph, NJ, in parking lot 1. Testing is scheduled beginning at 9:00 a.m. and is for Morris County residents only. There is no fee for the test.

To sign up for an appointment online click here for details.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit www.covid19.nj.gov or call 211.

For a complete breakdown of Morris County total presumptively tested positive cases, click here.

