Parsippany Community Update April 28, 2020

Community Update April 28, 2020

For those interested in keeping up with the numbers, the Morris County website is the most up-to-date source of information. It is updated on a town-by-town basis everyday weekday. You can find these daily updates at health.morriscountynj.gov/coronavirus.We have seen the curve begin to flatten in the State of New Jersey, and that is primarily because of the vast majority of people adhering to social distancing guidelines and related measures.

Posted by Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills on Tuesday, April 28, 2020