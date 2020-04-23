United Way Announces Grant Program For Lower Income Working Families

MORRIS COUNTY — The United Way of Northern New Jersey and the United Way of Hunterdon County have jointly launched the ALICE Recovery Fund (#ALICErecovery) to help support working families who are have lost their jobs, businesses, or had a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALICE stands for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed, and focuses on employed people earning more than the federal poverty level, but who are struggling financially and maybe living paycheck to paycheck and unable to save for emergencies.

The newly created fund is strictly limited to assisting residents of Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Suburban Essex, Sussex, and Warren counties. (Suburban Essex includes the Caldwells, Cedar Grove, Essex Fells, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Millburn-Short Hills, Montclair, Roseland, and Verona.).

Eligible households will receive a minimum financial award of $500.00. Applicants must provide documentation that their household income qualifies as falling below the ALICE Threshold prior to the pandemic. In addition, applicants must show a loss of income due to the pandemic, beginning February 1, 2020.

The income guidelines are as follows:

Single adults must have had an annual income below $35,560 without dependents or no more than $88,128 with two or more dependents.

Two adult households must have had an annual income below $52,444 without dependents or no more than $103,836 with two or more dependents.

Complete the application online on the United Way website. Also, check our Frequently Asked Questions about the ALICE Recovery Fund.

Please check this out for frequently asked questions around the ALICE Recovery Fund. For more information click here.

As the need is great, United Way asks that anyone who can afford to donate, please consider making a tax-deductible gift to the ALICE Recovery Fund. Donations can be made to the ALICE Recovery Fund online by clicking here.

Comments

Comments