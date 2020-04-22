Social Distance Run and Walk to be held

MORRIS COUNTY — Community Hope will hold its 19th Annual Flag Day 5K Run and Fun Walk again this year, but it has been nicknamed the Social Distance Run and Walk. This year, the 5K and Walk will be held virtually, challenging walkers and runners from all corners of the world to come together in support of homeless veterans. Participants are asked to complete their 5K run or 1-mile walk on or before June 11, and track their results using the Strava app. Results, including time and distance, will then be uploaded to Community Hope, and prizes will be awarded in various age groups.

Details and registration can be found through the Community Hope website by clicking here.

All participants will receive a free t-shirt. The fee to participate is $30.00 for each runner and $20.00 for each walker. All proceeds from the event will go directly towards Community Hope’s Hope for Veterans Program serving homeless veterans and at-risk veteran families.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available and all sponsorship packages include free registration for teams ranging from three to twenty participants.

“This is a great event for a great cause,” says Carmine V. Deo, Community Hope Executive Director. “It is our only event of the year, completely supporting our Hope for Veterans program. We at Community Hope believe that no veterans should ever be homeless and we work every day to give the gift of hope to veterans who need it because when someone has hope, anything is possible!”

Community Hope, a non-profit organization since 1985, employs a team of over 150 and helps hundreds of people annually, including veterans and their families, overcome mental illness, substance use, and homelessness. The organization provides clinical case management and support, transitional housing, affordable housing, and homeless prevention services.

