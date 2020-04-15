Route 10 Westbound Lane Closures this Weekend

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced lane closures on Route 10 westbound over four weekends as a roadway improvement project begins in Hanover, Morris County.

Beginning at 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 17, until 6:00 a.m. Monday, April 20, and repeating for the next three weekends, NJDOT’s contractor, Crisdel Construction Group, Inc., in scheduled to close one lane on Route 10 westbound in the vicinity of the I-287 interchange in Hanover. This closure will allow the contractor to complete full-box reconstruction of the roadway. One lane of westbound traffic will be maintained at all times during the weekend closures, and access to all ramps to and from I-287 will be maintained.

The $4.5 million state-funded project will reconstruct a half-mile portion of Route 10 westbound, which is in poor condition. The project also includes the installation of improved overhead signage and guide rail replacement, which will be completed during the week following the completion of weekend closures.

Advance warning and variable messaging signs are being utilized to provide advance notification to the motoring public of all traffic pattern changes associated with the work.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NJDOT_info or on the NJDOT Facebook page.

Comments

Comments