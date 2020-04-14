Sherrill, Bucco, and Codey Urge Governor to Provide Direct Stabilization Funding to Morris County

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) joined with Senator Anthony M. Bucco (LD-25) and Senator Richard J. Codey (LD-27) to urge Governor Phil Murphy to provide direct relief to Morris County as his administration decides how to allocate CARES Act funding across the state.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law by the President on March 27th, included the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund to support states fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. New Jersey is expected to receive $3.44 billion from this fund, and counties with more than 500,000 people are eligible for a direct payment. Morris County had 491,845 residents in 2019, putting it just under that cap as it fights on the front lines of the pandemic.

“We do not believe a distinction can be made between the efforts and investment required by Morris County, with a population of 491,845 in 2019, and other only slightly more populous counties,” wrote Sherrill, Bucco, and Codey.

Representative Sherrill, Senator Bucco, and Senator Codey enumerated the actions taken by the county since late February to respond to COVID-19. “Like the other counties of a similar size, Morris County has had to confront this crisis on numerous fronts,” they continued. “This funding is critical to Morris County’s ability to continue their efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and work to keep our constituents safe.”

Representative Sherrill also continues to fight at the federal level for additional support for New Jersey. Last week, she co-sponsored the Coronavirus Community Relief Act, legislation that would provide an additional $250 billion in direct stabilization funding to counties and municipalities with fewer than 500,000 residents.

Click here for full text of the letter.

Comments

Comments