Frank Cahill Nominated Kiwanis Lt. Governor

PARSIPPANY — Frank Cahill, Publisher of Parsippany Focus, and current President of Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany was elected to serve Lt. Governor for Division 9, New Jersey District of Kiwanis International.

Cahill was elected on Monday, April 14, by unanimous votes of the majority clubs that serve Division 9. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, the election was held using a Zoom Conference.

“Your fellow Kiwanians have elected you to one of the key leadership positions in your district. Your responsibilities include helping clubs maintain or increase their membership, opening new clubs, ensuring participation in club leadership education, and increasing club members’ engagement and morale,” said Carol Tiesi, current Lt. Governor Division 9.

Division 9 serves Boonton Kiwanis, The Chathams, Denville, Dover, Greater Parsippany, Montville, Morristown, Randolph, Tri-Town (Morris County) and Mount Olive.

Cahill will be sworn in during the New Jersey District Convention to be held in August at the Hilton Hotel, Hasbrouck heights. He will officially start serving on October 1. His first major assignment will be installing the new officers and directors in each of the clubs in the division.

Cahill currently is Lt. Gov. Elect serving under the current Lt. Governor Carol Tiesi.

Cahill is a Charter Member of Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany joining in 1991, and has served as Vice President, President-Elect and two terms as President. He is also a Charter Member of Tri-Town Kiwanis Club which was formed in December 2019.

Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. Today, they stand with more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis and many ages in between in 80 countries and geographic areas. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance.

Kiwanis clubs host nearly 150,000 service projects each year.

Comments

Comments