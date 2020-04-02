Sherrill Announces More than $7.9 Million in COVID Recovery Grants

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) announced today that counties and municipalities in the 11th Congressional District will receive more than $7.9 million in COVID-19 Recovery Grants as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Essex, Morris, and Passaic Counties will receive a combined $7 million dollars in COVID Recovery Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG), and Parsippany, Bloomfield, and Wayne will receive hundreds of thousands in funding from the CDBG Program.

These U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants were funded through the CARES Act, the third piece of coronavirus response legislation, which Sherrill helped pass last week. The CDBG and ESG grants will help states and municipalities build capacity to address the COVID-19 crisis, spur economic development, address homelessness and support transitional housing, and secure housing assistance for low-income individuals.

“Our counties and towns are working around the clock to provide support for our residents as we face the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19,” said Representative Sherrill. “I fought to get increased, direct, and rapid support for New Jersey and our community into the CARES Act. These grants will help our local governments in their ongoing response efforts, and I will continue to work with our local elected officials to respond to their needs.”

Essex County:

$3.22M CDBG20-COVID Recovery; $1.57M ESG20-COVID Recovery

Morris County:

$1.16M CDBG20-COVID Recovery; $587K ESG20-COVID Recovery

Passaic County:

$537K CDBG20-COVID Recovery

Parsippany:

$127K CDBG20-COVID Recovery

Bloomfield:

$615K CDBG20-COVID Recovery

Wayne:

$115K CDBG20-COVID Recovery

