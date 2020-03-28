All of the Courses and Facilities at the Knoll are Closed

PARSIPPANY — Due Governor Murphy’s order issued on Saturday, March 21 all golf courses in the State of New Jersey have been closed. THE CLOSING OF ALL OF OUR FACILITIES IS NOT OPTIONAL.

Please stop sending me requests asking to use the facilities for whatever reason and if you are one of the few who are sneaking on to play a few holes. PLEASE STOP IT!

You are putting us in a most difficult position. The staff here has worked long and hard all winter to get The Knoll turned around and ready for a great golfing experience. We hope to be launching our new website and tee sheet app next week. The maintenance crew is out there and continuing to work hard to make The Knoll the best public golf experience in New Jersey.

When the ban is lifted we intend to be ready to go.

Today we have placed signs on every tee box indicating that we are closed. The Parsippany Police Department will be doing regular patrols and handing out trespassing tickets to violators. We believe that our first responders have better things to do than police golfers.

So please stop putting the employees of the Knoll, the police and the Township in general in the awkward position of saying no, asking you to leave or giving you a ticket.

Stay home, stay safe and most of all stay healthy for the good of everyone.

Kevin Brancato, General Manager

