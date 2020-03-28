DeZao Named 2020 AIOPIA’S 10 Best For Client Satisfaction

PARSIPPANY — The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of New Jersey’s Personal Injury Attorney James C. DeZao, Esq. as 2020 10 Best Personal Injury Attorneys for Client Satisfaction.

The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Personal Injury attorneys in each state.

Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOPIA’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOPIA’s independent evaluation. AIOPIA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.

One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys’ relationships and reputation among his or her clients. As clients should be an attorney’s top priority, AIOPIA places the utmost emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of Personal Injury law without sacrificing the service and support they provide. Selection criteria therefore focus on attorneys who demonstrate the highest standards of Client Satisfaction.

Attorney James C. DeZao has a wife and four children. The Parsippany injury attorney enjoys boating, fishing, scuba diving, and camping. He is a very hard working individual and prides himself on helping others and their families. When he can’t be found on the water with his family, Mr. DeZao can be found studying the changes in the law and fighting for the rights of his clients.

Mr. DeZao is dedicated to building a family atmosphere at the Law Offices of James C. DeZao. He wants everyone who walks through the door to feel like family. He takes pride in representing clients in their time of need, helping them protect their rights and recover compensation when injured in any type of accident.

You can contact James C. DeZao, Esq. directly at (973) 808-8900.

Comments

