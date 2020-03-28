Letter to the Editor: Plastic Bag Ordinance

Plastic Bag Ban: Ordinance 2019:33 being ignored by Foodtown, Lake Hiawatha. Last week noticed a bootleg cardboard sign: Telling customers not to bring their reusable bags to Foodtown because of the Coronavirus.

Foodtown Management has arbitrarily decided to ignore the anti-plastic bag ban. This imprudent decision, undermines the municipal ordinance, and makes no scientific sense. Reason as explained was: “the bag comes from home and bringing it to the premises may spread the virus”.. How ridiculous; as the clothes we wear, as we ourselves come from home; or wherever.

The plastic bag ordinance should be defended not undermined; and this leads to continued public disrespect for attempted anti- pollution/litter phenomena due to senseless plastic production. No other Supermarkets have this policy. We must realize their is a corporate lobby promoting plastics despite the obvious pollution magnitude. Now latex gloves have accelerated in the litter stream, people removing them from their hands and simply tossing them wherever, inexcusable!