PARSIPPANY — Parsippany IHOP is reminding residents they are open for take out and delivery. They will honor coupons as well as “Kids Eat Free” providing you call your order in and pick up. You can come inside or their staff will be happy to bring it to your car. (Coupons cannot be combined). For delivery click here.

IHOP is located at 792 Route 46, Parsippany. Call (973) 396-8629.

