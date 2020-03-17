Applebee’s Open For Take-Out and Delivery Orders

PARSIPPANY — Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar will be offering curbside pickup and delivery starting on Wednesday, March 18. Applebee’s Parsippany is located at 1057 Route 46, Troy Hills Shopping Center. They also sell package goods.

Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey will be open Sunday through Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. until further notice.

Doherty Enterprises has locations in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia. In New Jersey: Parsippany, Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union, and Wall.

Comments

Comments