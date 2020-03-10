Littleton School Teacher Pleads Guilty to Invasion of Privacy

PARSIPPANY — A former Littleton School teacher pleaded guilty Monday to invasion of privacy for placing a video camera inside the faculty bathroom while working there as a teacher, according to reports in Daily Record.

Christopher Esnes, 42, admitted to recording 12 adults for nearly six months in 2016 and 2017 as they used the toilet at Littleton Elementary School. He was initially charged with capturing intimate pictures of 19 unnamed adults.

Esnes would serve probation time and 90 days of community service under a sentence recommended by prosecutors at Monday’s hearing in Morristown. He has relinquished his teaching certificates and will forfeit his teaching licenses at sentencing on April 17.

On Thursday, April 20, 2017, a recording device was located inside an adult designated faculty bathroom at Littleton School by a school employee. The device was removed and the Parsippany Police Department was immediately contacted.

After a brief investigation by Detective Marcin Czajka, it was determined that the recording device was capturing footage of the toilet area and was placed there for an undetermined amount of time. Detective Czajka was able to determine that the recording device was placed there by Christopher Esnes who is employed as a teacher in the school.

A Parsippany-Troy Hills School district spokesperson said Esnes was suspended and has been barred from Littleton and all district properties. Esnes was receiving a salary of $77,914 at the time of his suspension, according to public records.

