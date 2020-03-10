Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Learns about Parsippany History

PARSIPPANY — After the General Business meeting on Monday, February 24, club members and guests were fascinated by the speaker of the evening. Randy Tortorello from the Parsippany Historical and Preservation Society provided a very interesting talk about the history of our town, the families and historic houses in the area.

He shared relics that have been excavated in the town – one was an arrowhead from a local Indian tribe. He was extremely knowledgeable and very entertaining.

Club members asked lots of questions and would love to invite Randy back again. In appreciation, the club made a generous donation to the Parsippany Historical and Preservation Society.

Click here to learn more about our town’s history and/or the Parsippany Historical Society.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of NJSFWC, which is the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. General Meetings are held the fourth Monday of each month from September to April at 7:00 p.m. at the Lake Parsippany Rescue & Recovery, 100 Centerton Drive.

For more information call Marilyn at (973) 539-3703, e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, click here or follow the club on FACEBOOK.

