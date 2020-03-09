Sherrill Statement on COVID-19 State of Emergency

PARSIPPANY — Following New Jersey’s declaration of a state of emergency in response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) issued the statement below:

“The announcement of New Jersey’s state of emergency declaration reflects the serious public health risk that coronavirus presents to our communities,” said Representative Sherrill. “It’s critical that we listen to medical and public health officials for the most accurate and up-to-date information. My office remains in close contact with local officials and healthcare providers, as well as the Governor’s Office and Centers for Disease Control. I am working closely with the New Jersey delegation in Congress to ensure that our state is able to secure any additional resources needed. We have some of the best medical centers and life science professionals in the country, and I will continue to support their efforts in every way I can.”

Last week, Representative Sherrill helped pass the bipartisan emergency supplemental funding package to respond to COVID-19. She convened a call with leaders from major hospital systems and primary care providers in the 11th Congressional District and a call with public health and office of emergency management officials from Essex, Morris, Passaic, and Sussex counties to hear from them on COVID-19 preparations.

In addition, Representative Sherrill is hosting information from the Centers for Disease Control on her website for residents to get the most up-to-date information.

Residents who have questions or concerns should call New Jersey’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-222-1222 or 1-800-962-1253 if using an out-of-state phone line.

Additional resources are below:

The Centers for Disease Control provides updates on the virus and safety information for the public and healthcare professionals.

The New Jersey Department of Health provides updates on the disease’s spread within the state, as well as frequently asked questions available here.

The U.S. State Department provides a list of travel advisories for those who are planning to fly outside of the United States.

