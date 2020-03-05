Two Six-Story Mid-Rise Apartment Buildings Planned for Lanidex Plaza

PARSIPPANY — 1H7H Lanidex, LLC and 8H9H Lanidex, LLC., has applied to the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board for major subdivision and site plan approval for the development of the Lanidex East Corporate Park on Parsippany Road.

The hearing will be held on Monday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Parsippany-Troy Hills Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

The application states they will be subdividing two lots into five new lots consisting of a mixed-use development on a portion of the property, including townhomes, apartments, recreation, and retail.

They will be demolishing most of the existing vacant office buildings and portions of the existing parking lots.

They will be constructing two six-story multi-family mid-rise buildings, containing 525 units (mixed studio apartments, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom) with attached parking garages and 75 townhomes (all three-bedroom).

Construction includes a multi-purpose athletic field with proposed restroom and concession building, a playground, a clubhouse and pool, and new roadways for site circulation.

The property is located in the ROL Zone with OVL-3 Overlay Zone which permits the proposed use.

They are seeking the following approvals and waivers: Preliminary and Final Major Site Plan; Preliminary and Final Major Subdivision Plan; Major Soil Movement Permit; and Such other approvals, waivers and variances as may be deemed necessary.

