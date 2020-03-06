PAL to Fight PARKINSON”s with Rock Steady Boxing Program

PARSIPPANY — Non-contact boxing inspired classes can reverse, reduce and even delay the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

We are learning every day that there are ways in which people with Parkinson’s disease can enhance their quality of life and even build strength, flexibility and speed! By exercising with coaches who know the ropes, you can fight your way out of the corner and start to feel and function better.

The open house and informational seminar will be held at Parsippany PAL, 33 Baldwin Road, on Saturday, March 7 at 11:30 a.m. No cost to attend. Please RSVP to NJRC@RSBAFFILIATE.COM.

These classes have proven that anyone, at any level of Parkinson’s, can actually lessen their symptoms and lead a healthier and happier life.

