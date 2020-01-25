Landmark Floral Shoppe Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Grand Opening Celebration

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano cuts the ribbon to celebrate the Grand Opening of Landmark Floral Shoppe.

Joining the Mayor is Council President Michael dePierro, Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Executive Board Member Frank Cahill, Board Members Ildiko Peluso and Nicolas Limanov.

Landmark Floral Shoppe is located at 50 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha.

Landmark Floral Shoppe is a family-owned and operated, by Terry and Adam Checke for over 35 years, Landmark Floral Shoppe is the area’s premier florist specializing in custom and unique arrangements for all occasions including weddings, funerals, holidays and parties. Their longstanding relationships with area banquet facilities, party providers and funeral homes help to ensure a trouble-free presentation to meet your specific needs.

Using only the freshest and best quality flowers available and providing prompt and reliable service, we guarantee complete customer satisfaction. They work within your budget and customize any arrangement for your special occasion or event.

You can reach them by clicking here or calling (973) 316-8934.

Comments

