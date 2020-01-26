Par-Troy West Little League Baseball and Softball Sign ups 

PARSIPPANY — Par-Troy West Little League is now accepting registrations through February 28 for the upcoming Baseball and Softball Little League Season.

For your child to participate in PTWLL baseball or softball, your child must be:

A resident of Parsippany-Troy Hills (proof may be required),

Districted to attend Littleton, Lake Parsippany, Eastlake, Intervale or Mt. Tabor Elementary Schools, Brooklawn Middle School or Parsippany-Hills High School (even if your child attends private school), and Work bond($100 per family , dated May 1, 2020, separate check from fees), Medical form* for each player (available in the FORMS section of the PTWLL website



Birth certificate*(new players only).At least four years old, but not more than 16 years of age by

August 31, 2020 for Baseball and T-Ball players

December 31, 2020 for Softball players (Farm League and above).

Online Registration

Spring registration runs early September – March. All registrations must be submitted online. A link to the online registration website can be found by clicking here.

In addition to payment of registration and candy fundraiser fees, the following items are required to complete registration: Birth certificates and medical forms may be scanned and emailed to volunteer4ptwll@gmail.com

2020 Registration Fees<

Registration fees are $95.00 per child, including a non-refundable administration fee. Family Discounts are available only if all children are registered and paid for at the same time.

$155.00 for two children

$195.00 for three children

An additional $20 each for each child (4 or more)

Each child must also participate in the candy fundraiser . ($30.00 to buyout or $60.00 to sell a box of candy, paid at registration.)

All fees are due at registration and can be paid online (Visa or MasterCard) or via check (payable to PTWLL).

Checks and documents can be mailed to:

PTWLL

Attn: Registrations

PO Box 206

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Questions – Please contact PTWLL Player Agent Sandra Neglia via email at Sandra4A@aol.com or (973) 326-1694

Need Help Registering? Please contact PTWLL VP of Administration Brant Brisson via e-mail at bbrisson@gmail.com

Click here to visit the PTWLL Website for additional information.

