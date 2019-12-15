Business Spotlight: Liberty Office Suites

Liberty Office Suites is located at 181 New Road, Suite 304, Parsippany, NJ 07054. They can be reached by calling (973) 575-6080 or by visiting http://www.LibertyOfficeSuites.com

Company description: Co-working, meeting rooms, private offices, and virtual offices

Q. Why did you start your business locally: Parsippany is the best location in Northern NJ with many top quality companies nearby. It is a natural place for a business such as ours.

Q: How long did it take to go from idea to opening your business? We have another location so the idea was already there, but going from signing a lease, designing the space and getting it built and furnished took about a year.

Q: What do you find the most rewarding about what you do? I get to meet many business people who share an enthusiasm for what they do. I get to help them and also learn from them. We really are a business community. Our office clients get to see each other every day and get to know one another. This results in both friendships outside of the office as well as many business referrals. That makes me happy.

Q: When people think of your business, what sets you apart from others? We go out of our way to know our clients as people, and to help them succeed. We are a small business too. The personal touch really shows.

Q: What name brands do you offer? Conference and meeting rooms that accommodate up to 70, catering services, free WiFi, furnished offices, virtual offices, phone answering, mail handling, phone answering and receptionist services.

Q: Where would you like your business to be in five years? We would consider opening a third location in Morris County.

Q: What local organizations do you belong to? Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Morris County Chamber, Montville Chamber

Q: Who is your competition? Regus is the best known name in the industry, but we encourage our prospects to shop and research them. There’s a reason why so many of their clients come to us and wish they had done so first.

“You can’t go wrong doing the right thing”. We try to live by that adage.

We are very happy to be part of the Parsippany Chamber of Commerce.

