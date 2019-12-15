Freeholder Deborah Smith to be named Freeholder Director

MORRIS COUNTY — Freeholder Deborah Smith will be named Freeholder Director at the Morris County Freeholders Reorganization meeting to be held on Friday, January 3, starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Morris County Administration and Records Building.

Joining Smith will be Freeholder Stephen H. Shaw as Deputy Director.

Other members of the Freeholder Board consists of Doug Cabana, John Krickus, Thomas J. Mastrangelo andKathryn A. DeFillippo. Freeholder Heather Darling will step down and be sworn in for a five-year term as Morris County Surrogate. Darling, a Republican from Roxbury Township who has sat on the board since 2018, won the surrogate race, defeating Democrat Michael Thompson in the Tuesday, November 5 general election.

Darling leaves behind a term that expires on December 31, 2020. As a result, the seat must be filled by a Republican county convention, to be held at a date yet to be announced but must be held within 35 days after she is sworn in to her new position.

So far, former Morris County Freeholder John Cesaro of Parsippany, is first to announce his desire to fill Darling’s seat. Cesaro, a Parsippany attorney, sat on the freeholder board from 2012 to 2018. His bid to represent the 26th Legislative District in the Assembly failed in the June 2017 primary. His bid to return to the freeholder board in 2018 also ended in that primary.

Darling, a 43-year Morris County resident, was in her second year on the freeholder board but ran for surrogate because veteran surrogate John Pecorino was to retire after 25 years of service. She is principal of the Darling Law Firm, LLC, which she founded, and is president of her father’s real estate business.

