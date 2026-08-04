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Parsippany Seeking Vendors for 23rd Annual Fall Festival Street Fair

The NanoGurus were one of the many vendors at the 2025 Fall Festival, showcasing their robotics skills, demonstrating innovative builds, and inspiring the next generation of technology enthusiasts in Parsippany.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Recreation Department is seeking vendors for the twenty-third annual Fall Festival Street Fair, one of the largest fall festivals in the region.

The festival will take place Saturday, September 19, from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Smith Field Park on Route 46 East.

Organizers are looking for food trucks and craft food vendors, artisans and crafters, local nonprofits and community groups, and live entertainment and attractions. Booth display locations measure fifteen feet by fifteen feet.

Vendors can register online at pthreconline.com. Questions can be directed to the Parsippany Recreation Department at [email protected].

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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