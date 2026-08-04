Parsippany Seeking Vendors for 23rd Annual Fall Festival Street Fair

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Recreation Department is seeking vendors for the twenty-third annual Fall Festival Street Fair, one of the largest fall festivals in the region.

The festival will take place Saturday, September 19, from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Smith Field Park on Route 46 East.

Organizers are looking for food trucks and craft food vendors, artisans and crafters, local nonprofits and community groups, and live entertainment and attractions. Booth display locations measure fifteen feet by fifteen feet.

Vendors can register online at pthreconline.com. Questions can be directed to the Parsippany Recreation Department at [email protected].